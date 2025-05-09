'India Will Screw Them': Ex-Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad's Warns 'Rogue State' Pakistan After Successful 'Operation Sindoor 2.0

Operation Sindoor 2.0: Following Pakistan's non-stop attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) and in Jaisalmer, several former India cricketers came out in the open and supported the commendable counter-strikes by the Indian Army on Thursday. Ex-India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad is the latest to have joined the bandwagon. He has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan. Labelling Pakistan as a ‘rogue’ state, Prasad said if they look to cross the line India will ‘screw’ them.

‘India will screw them’ - Venkatesh Prasad

“What a complete rogue state Pakistan is. India will screw them like how,” he wrote.

Earlier, the Indian defense thwarted the attempted strikes from Pakistan using drone and missile interception systems.

Prasad is not the only Indian cricketer to have reacted to the surge in tensions between the two countries, earlier, another former cricketer, Virender Sehwag, gave his opinion as well.

Sehwag took to X and stated categorically that it was Pakistan who chose war when they had an opportunity to deescalate it. Sehwag also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their befitting reply.

‘War has been chosen by Pakistan’

"War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget," Virender Sehwag wrote on X.