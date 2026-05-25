DC Skipper Axar Patel Predicts Sunrisers Hyderabad To Lift IPL 2026 Trophy: 'SRH Are Looking Very Strong'

IPL 2026: Even though Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a 40-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday, May 24, they still failed to secure a spot in the playoffs.

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named the 'Player of the Match' in the 70th game of IPL 2026. Kuldeep claimed three wickets in his four-over spell, conceding 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.20.

Delhi Capitals finished their campaign in sixth place on the IPL 2026 table with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.651. DC registered seven wins and suffered seven defeats after playing 14 matches in the 19th edition of the IPL.

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Axar Patel Backs SRH To Win IPL 2026

After being eliminated from IPL 2026, DC skipper Axar Patel predicted the winner of the ongoing season.

Speaking at the post-match presentation at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Axar Patel backed Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying the franchise looks very strong this season.

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Axar added that when the top three in SRH’s batting lineup score runs, they are difficult to stop. He concluded by saying that the Hyderabad-based franchise appears to be the strongest in the IPL 2026 Playoffs.

"I think SRH are looking very strong. When their top 3 score runs, that team becomes very difficult to stop. So I think SRH," Axar Patel said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

SRH To Face RR In Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third on the IPL 2026 standings with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.524. SRH secured nine wins and suffered five defeats after playing 14 matches so far.

In the knockout stage of the prestigious T20 tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 27, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.