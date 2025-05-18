DC vs GT: Sai Sudharsan Continues To Enthrall With Stellar Show, Registers Second IPL Century Against Delhi Capitals

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has registered his second IPL century against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, May 18. The youngster brought up his century in just 56 balls and riding on his indomitable partnership with Shubman Gill, Gujarat have snatched a 10-wicket victory to become the first team to secure a playoff spot.

Sudharsan has been in stellar form and has now amassed 617 runs in 12 matches. The dashing opener has been pivotal for Gujarat Titans' success this season and if they are ti grab that coveted 2nd IPL title, he needs to continue his stellar show in the tournament.

The Gujarat opening duo have also been named in the India A squad for the england series and will join after the 1st First class match.