Kevin Pietersen Reveals Secret KL Rahul Mantra After Sensational 5th IPL Century: 'He Wanted To Bat At The Top'

IPL 2025: KL Rahul etched his name in the history books with another brilliant hundred for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. This is Rahul's 5th IPL hundred and he becomes the first player to score centuries for three different teams in the IPL 2025.

KL Rahul Slammed His 5th IPL Century Against Gujarat Titans

Rahul has mostly batted at number four since he joined the Capitals. But for the first time in this campaign, he opened the batting and the gamble paid off. Riding on his blistering century, the home side piled on a whopping 199 runs.

After the first innings, DC mentor Kevin Pietersen revealed it was Rahul's aspiration to open the batting for his side.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "Tough work seeing these boys bat, especially in the pressure situation we've gotten into. Break may have done us good after a wobble in the tournament. KL wanted to bat at the top. Sometimes it doesn't work, but a player of his quality, how good was that to watch. When you can see players of that quality practice and watch them bat like that, it's a privilege."

In the proceedings, Rahul has also gone past to become the fastest Indian to register 8000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat in just 224 innings, 19 fewer than Virat. The list is topped by Chris Gayle, who registered this feat in just 213 innings. Rahul has now amassed 493 runs in 11 matches for DC at an average of 61.63. Delhi need to defeat Gujarat to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race.

They are currently one of the four teams not to have lifted the IPL title so far and the onus will be on them to end their prolonged title drought.

Fastest to 8000 runs in T20 Cricket (by innings)

213 - Chris Gayle

218 - Babar Azam

224 - KL Rahul

243 - Virat Kohli