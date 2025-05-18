Republic World
  • IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Leads the Charge as Gujarat Titans Steamroll Delhi Capitals Despite KL Rahul's Heroics, Secure Playoffs Spot

Updated May 18th 2025, 23:13 IST

Sai Sudharsan's ton and skipper Shubman Gill's solid knock helped them secure a towering victory over the Delhi Capitals. GT have defeated DC by ten wickets.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi | Image: AP Photo

IPL 2025: KL Rahul's heroics with the bat have fell flat as Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan's ton and skipper Shubman Gill's solid knock helped them secure a towering victory over the Delhi Capitals. The Capitals looked firm in the first innings after Kl Rahul's classic hundred which propelled them ahead. But the visiting side's opening duo were locked in with intent and determination as they chased down 200 runs with ease. GT have defeated DC by ten wickets.

This is a breaking copy. More to follow… 

Published May 18th 2025, 23:06 IST