IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Leads the Charge as Gujarat Titans Steamroll Delhi Capitals Despite KL Rahul's Heroics, Secure Playoffs Spot

IPL 2025: KL Rahul's heroics with the bat have fell flat as Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan's ton and skipper Shubman Gill's solid knock helped them secure a towering victory over the Delhi Capitals. The Capitals looked firm in the first innings after Kl Rahul's classic hundred which propelled them ahead. But the visiting side's opening duo were locked in with intent and determination as they chased down 200 runs with ease. GT have defeated DC by ten wickets.