DC vs KKR: Defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders Hint At Another Change In Playing XI? Fans Speculate Major Shuffle

DC vs KKR: Defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders haven't quite lived up to their impression in the ongoing eighteenth season of the IPL so far. Before the start of the tournament, it was believed that the Knight Riders have a very strong side on paper, but the results they have produced this season are far from satisfactory.

Retaining the title has become a different story altogether, and the Knight Riders are currently fighting hard to keep themselves alive in IPL 2025. Kolkata's last game against the Punjab Kings ended in a "No Result" due to the constant rains in the "City of Joy." Both Punjab and Kolkata were awarded one point each, but even that would become ineffective if the defending champions lose one match from here.

Just like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders have also been in shambles with questionable decision-making that has come back to haunt them time and again.

Kolkata Knight Riders Drop Cryptic Post Ahead Of Delhi Clash

Team combination is something that the Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to do after the thrashing they received at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 season opener. KKR's mentor Dwayne Bravo admitted to the fact that the Kolkata batters are low on confidence, and hence it has led to their team's downfall this season.

The defending champions have constantly chopped and changed in their eleven, and hence this has cost them a lot in this tournament. Prior to the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals clash, the defending champions dropped a video of South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock batting in the nets.

Kolkata did play Rahmanullah Gurbaz in two games, but he failed to deliver the goods that were expected out of him.

KKR Lock Horns With Delhi In Must-Win Clash