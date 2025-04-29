RR vs GT: Rajasthan Royals Show Gratitude Towards Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Unique Way, Make Massive Change To Their X Bio

RR vs GT: Over 200 runs being chased down with more than four overs remaining is something that rarely happens in world cricket, let alone franchise cricket. Former Australia player and Head Coach Justin Langer jokingly once said, "Bizarre things happen in India," and I guess he was right.

A 14-year-old kid coming out and smacking international bowlers from the word go is something that the world is not used to seeing. But Vaibhav Suryavanshi brought the world to a standstill with his impeccable batting skills and shot-making capabilities.

The Royals, who had botched their last three run chases despite being in a dominating situation, were stacked with the challenge to chase 210 runs against Gujarat Titans. The Titans were always expected to win as they had proven international bowlers such as Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Washington Sundar in their ranks.

But little did they know that "Boss Baby," Vaibhav Suryavanshi, had other ideas in his mind.

Rajasthan Royals Make Big Change To Their X Bio

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shocked everybody by scoring 101 runs off 38 balls, and that too against top international bowlers. Interestingly, Suryavanshi scored 94 runs with the help of boundaries as he hit 11 sixes and 7 boundaries. The youngster scored all these runs with a strike rate of 265.79.

Suryavanshi also became the youngest Indian to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan had roped in Suryavanshi's services for INR 1.1 crore, and it has reaped some amazing results for them.

Rajasthan Royals' X Bio | Image: X/@rajasthanroyals

Rajasthan Royals thanked Vaibhav Suryavanshi in a very heartwarming manner as they changed their X (formerly known as Twitter) cover and bio. "Official account of Rajasthan Royals. Home to Vaibhav Suryavanshi," the bio of the Royals reads.

Suryavanshi Opens Up On The Support Of His Teammates