Updated April 30th 2025, 09:45 IST

Sunil Narine Equals T20 World Record For Most Wickets For Single Franchise

DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for Sunil Narine in Qila Kotla.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Sunil Narine WR
Sunil Narine WR | Image: AP

DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Up until Tuesday evening, Sunil Narine had a modest outing in IPL 2025. But against Delhi, he turned things around with the bat and the ball. After getting Kolkata off to a rollicking start, Narine was the main man for the side with the ball. Narine picked up three crucial wickets to turn the tide in favour of Kolkata. He conceded 29 runs in his four overs and picked up the crucial wicket of Faf du Plessis. 

WR For Narine

On Tuesday, Narine also equalled a T20 world record just going to show why he is rated among the best of the generation. With 208 wickets for the Knight Riders, Narine now has most T20 wickets for a single franchise which is a world record. He equalled Samit Patel off Nottinghamshire. With one more wicket, he has the chance of going past Samit. 

Most wickets for a team in Men’s T20 cricket:
208 – Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)
208* – Sunil Narine ( Kolkata Knight Riders )
199 – Chris Wood (Hampshire)
195 – Lasith Malinga ( Mumbai Indians )
193 – David Payne (Gloucestershire)

In fact, Narine was also the Player of the Match for his allround show versus Delhi. 

‘It was a total team effort’

"It was a total team effort, we started in the middle overs with Anky (Angkrish) and Rinku with the bat. I still back myself to come back and deliver for the team. There are games when you start well and struggle and then there are games that you don't begin well and end well," he said at the post-match presentation. 

Can KKR Still Make Playoff?

Yes, Kolkata can still make it through to the playoff, but for that to happen - they would have to win all their matches from here on in. The Knights take on Rajasthan in their next fixture on May 5. 

Published April 30th 2025, 09:41 IST

