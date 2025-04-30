Kuldeep Yadav Slaps Rinku Singh After Kolkata Beat Delhi; KKR Star's Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders edged Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in a game that went right down to the wire. The KKR side held their nerves to register a much-needed win. With the win, Kolkata keep their hopes to make the playoff alive and also gain some momentum going into the second half of the season. But what stole the show was the banter between Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh.

During a candid chat between the two, Kuldeep suddenly slaps Rinku unnecessarily. Going by Rinku's reaction, it seemed - he did not like it one bit. Rinku gave Kuldeep a cold stare after the slap. It is not known what prompted Kuldeep to act like that.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has been in terrific form with the ball this season, while Rinku has not lived upto his potential thus far.

Asked to bat, a collective batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 204 for 9. At that point, one reckoned KKR were still 15-20 runs short.

Their bowlers, led by Sunil Narine 3/29, then restricted the Capitals to 190/9 despite contributions by Faf du Plessis (62), Axar Patel (43) and Vipraj Nigam (38).

Earlier, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 32 balls) top-scored for KKR. He looked to be the best batter for Kolkata.

Mitchell Starc (3/43) picked up three wickets for the hosts, while spinners Axar 2/27 and Nigam (2/41) chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Can KKR Still Make Playoff?