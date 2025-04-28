'Virat Kohli Kept Backing me...': Krunal Pandya Reveals 'Scratchy' Phase During Match-Winning Partnership

DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Things looked a little tricky when Royal Challengers Bengaluru were reduced to 26 for three by Delhi on Sunday. The RCB side were chasing a modest 163 to win. Once RCB lost their third wicket which was the wicket of their captain - Rajat Patidar - Krunal Pandya walked into the middle to join Virat Kohli . Initially, Krunal seemed a little uneasy in the middle before he got his eye in and opened up. Along with Kohli, Krunal stitched a match-winning 119-run stand. Eventually, RCB won the game by six wickets to go top of the table.

Following the win, Krunal admitted how Kohli helped him throughout the stand. Krunal revealed that he was scratchy early on, but then things improved. He remained unbeaten on 73* off 47 balls. His knock was laced with four sixes and five fours.

'But he kept backing me. Then I got my mojo back'

"It is quite satisfying. My role was clear. If we lose three early wickets, I can go in Make sure we stitch a partnership. We have such great powerhitters - David, Jitesh and Shepherd. We can take down the bowling. Glad that I fulfilled my role. When Virat is at the other end, it is quite easy. First 20 balls, It was scratchy for me. But he kept backing me. Then I got my mojo back. So, a lot of credit to Virat," he said at the post-match presentation after being adjudicated as the Player of the Match.

What Lies Ahead For RCB?