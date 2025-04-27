IPL 2025, DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Celebration After Dismissing His Former Teammate Faf du Plessis Breaks Internet

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) are locking horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, April 27th.

Both DC and RCB are performing well in the ongoing season of the cash-rich tournament. Delhi Capitals hold the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.657. DC have played eight matches so far, winning six and conceding two defeats. In their previous five matches, DC clinched three matches.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are holding the fourth place on the IPL 2025 table with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.482. Rajat Patidar-led side have won six matches and conceded three defeats in their nine games in the IPL 2025. RCB also won three matches in their previous five games in the ongoing season.

Virat Kohli Celebrates Wildly After Dismissing Faf du Plessis

During the 46th match of the IPL 2025, one of the main talking points surfaced on the internet: Virat Kohli's aggressive celebration after dismissing his former teammate Faf du Plessis on Sunday, April 27th.

In the tenth over of the first inning, RCB spinner Krunal Pandya bowled a full delivery, to which Faf tried to go for a big, but unfortunately it took a flick and landed on Virat Kohli's palms, who was standing on deep back point.

Soon after taking Faf's catch, the Delhi boy threw the ball and celebrated in a wild manner.

It was a poor knock from Faf du Plessis against RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The South African batter scored 22 runs from 26 balls at a strike rate of 84.62. He hammered just two fours during his time on the crease.

Faf's Numbers In IPL

In the ongoing season, Faf played four matches, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 132.05 and has an average of 25.75. The 40-year-old played 149 IPL matches, amassing 4674 runs at a strike rate of 136.27 and has an average of 35.68.