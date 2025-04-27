IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Mumbai Indians' Commanding Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants At Wankhede

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a massive 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 27th.

Mumbai Indians' Will Jacks was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning all-rounder performance at the Wankhede Stadium. In the first inning, Jacks scored 29 runs from 21 balls at a strike rate of 138.10. He hammered 3 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease. While bowling, the 26-year-old picked up two wickets in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 9.00.

Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) played crucial knocks in the first inning. Meanwhile, Will Jacks (29) and Naman Dhir's (25) cameo knocks powered Mumbai Indians to 215/7 in the first inning.

Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan led the LSG bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls. However, they failed to put up an economic spell. Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Lucknow batters failed to cement a solid partnership, which made it tough for the visitors. Ayush Badoni (35) and Mitchell Marsh (34) were the only top batters for the Super Giants in the second inning. The rest all failed to score runs.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack along with Trent Boult. Bumrah bagged four wickets and Boult picked up three wickets, and successfully restricted LSG to 161.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Following the win, Mumbai Indians moved to the second place on the IPL 2025 points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side have 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.889. The Mumbai-based franchise are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. MI has played 10 matches so far, winning six and conceding four defeats. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants stand in the sixth place on IPL 2025 standings with 10 points and have a net run rate of -0.325. LSG have conceded three defeats in their previous five fixtures.

Updated IPL 2025 points table. Image: Google (Screengrab)

MI To Face RR In Next IPL 2025 Fixture