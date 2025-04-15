DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul Share Heartwarming Moment Ahead Of Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Wednesday, April 16th, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC have displayed a stupendous performance in the ongoing tournament so far. The Delhi-based franchise has won four games in their previous five fixtures. The Axar Patel-led side's first defeat of the IPL 2025 came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match. DC hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +0.899.

On the other hand, the Royals had a sloppy start to the IPL 2025. RR have clinched just two games in their past six matches in the ongoing season. Sanju Samson's side holds the eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -0.838.

Ahead of the upcoming clash, Delhi Capitals took to their social media handle and shared a heartwarming moment of DC wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid.

The 32-year-old came towards the former Team India head coach and greeted him. Before the start of the IPL 2025, Dravid suffered a fracture on his left leg, following which he has been moving on a wheelchair.

Dravid also congratulated the wicketkeeper-batter on recently welcoming a baby with his wife, Athiya Shetty.

“Sorry Rahul bhai, we're just happy to see you,” DC wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) while sharing the heartwarming video.

Watch The Special Moment Between Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul

KL Rahul Has Scored 200 Runs In IPL 2025 So Far