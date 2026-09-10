DDCA Confirms India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I In Delhi To Go Ahead As Planned On Sept 13 Despite BRICS Summit

The uncertainty surrounding the 1st T20I match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has finally ended as the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has confirmed the match will go ahead as per the schedule. The development came after the Delhi Traffic Police reportedly requested the DDCA to reschedule the match, citing security concerns during the upcoming BRICS summit in the National Capital.

DDCA confirmed the news on X, "India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled.

"Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement.”

Earlier, a DDCA source told ANI, “Delhi Traffic Police has requested DDCA to reschedule the India vs Afghanistan match scheduled for September 13. However, DDCA has informed that the match is not their event. Any decision regarding a date change will be communicated in due course."

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Unprecedented security arrangements are in place in and around Delhi, keeping in mind the arrival of the high-level dignitaries. Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are among the world leaders expected to be in the national capital for the BRICS summit to be held on September 12–13.

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