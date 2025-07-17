Jasprit Bumrah to Play 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester: REPORT

India vs England: Ever since India lost the Lord's Test by 22 runs, there have been speculations over will ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah play the fourth Test or not. Even before the series started, it was understood that Bumrah will feature in only three of the five Tests due to workload management. But now, with the series in the line, it seems Bumrah is ready to feature at Manchester and this will come as a major boost to the Indian side.

As per a report on RevSportz, Bumrah would play the fourth Test.

Bumrah Boost For India

The ace India pacer has already skipped the Edgbaston Test, which India lost. For the unversed, Bumrah has never played a Test at Manchester which is usually considered to be a track that assists pacers. Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul at Leeds in the first innings, but then went wicketless in the second innings. And in Lord's, Bumrah bowled 43 overs picking up eight wickets across innings. Since the Lord's Test ended on July 14, Bumrah has got more than a week to recover and get ready before the Manchester Test starting from July 23.

Why Bumrah is Needed at Manchester?

Most experts reckon Bumrah should play at Manchester given the fact that India is trailing 1-2 in the ongoing five-match series. In case, India lose at Manchester without Bumrah - it makes no sense for him to then play the final Test at Oval because the series would be lost by then.