India-Pakistan Meet in Singapore? BCCI-PCB Likely to Discuss Asia Cup 2025 Future on Sidelines of ICC AGM

Asia Cup 2025: The future of the Asia Cup 2025 is still in limbo as the schedule and venues are not out as yet. The Asia Cup 2025 participating teams' boards were scheduled to meet in Dhaka and finalise the future, but due to India and BCCI's reluctance - the meet is now likely to get shifted to Singapore. In Singapore, there is going to be the ICC's AGM meet and it is believed that the PCB and the BCCI will discuss the future of the Asia Cup 2025 on the sidelines of that event.

BCCI-PCB to Meet in Singapore?

It would be interesting to see the outcome of that meet in Singapore. Can the ACC finalise the schedule and the venues? As per multiple reports, Dubai, along with Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have emerged as the venues that may host the matches. For the unversed, the Asia Cup 2025, will take place in the T20 format, and will act as a preparatory tournament for the T20 World Cup in 2026.

The Asia Cup 2025 was initially planned in the month of September, now it remains to be seen if the continental tournament takes place in the same month or not.

Pahalgam Attack Biggest Cause of Delay?

Yes, without a doubt - it is the Pahalgam attack followed by India's successful Operation Sindoor that delayed that delayed ACC talks. Since that incident, the Indian board has been unwilling to take part in a tournament that is hosted by a body headed by a Pakistani.