Deepti Sharma Registers Unique Record, Becomes First Player In Women's ODIs To Achieve Special Milestone With Both Bat And Ball
India asked South Africa to chase down 299 runs in the summit clash of the ICC ODI Women's World Cup. Deepti Sharma played a knock of 58 runs off 58 balls in the final
After defeating Australia in the semi-final, India marched into the summit clash of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, but at the back of their minds they will have the haunting memories of the losses that they endured in the 2005 and 2017 final. South Africa won the toss and asked India to bat first, and the 'Women in Blue' made the most of the opportunity. India fell short of reaching the 300-run mark, as they ended their batting innings with 298 runs on the board.
Deepti Sharma Creates History
After being asked to bat first, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored 104 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana scored 48 runs off 58 balls before she fell prey to Chloe Tryon. Shafali Verma, on the other hand, scored a quickfire 87 off 78 balls. India sustained a mini-collapse as South Africa clawed their way back into the game. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, the stars of the India vs Australia knockout game, too could not get past scores of 20 and 24 runs.
When things looked to be slipping away from India a bit, Deepti Sharma provided some stability to the Indian batting and helped them recover. Deepti scored a run-a-ball 58 and helped India reach 298 runs. Courtesy of her calm and composed knock, Deepti has now scored 215 runs in seven innings in the World Cup 2025 with the help of three half-centuries. Deepti has now become the first player to score over 200 runs and take 15 wickets in a single edition of the Women's ODI World Cup.
The off-spinner has taken three or more wickets in an innings three times, and hence she has been nothing but fabulous for India in the ongoing World Cup.
India vs South Africa: Head-to-Head Record in Women's ODIs
India have faced South Africa 34 times in Women's ODIs. India have ended up winning 20 games, whereas South Africa have won 13 games. Both the teams will want to outplay each other in the Women's ODI World Cup final to have the bragging rights above each other.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 22:36 IST