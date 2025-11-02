WATCH: Rohit Sharma Gives Priceless Reaction To DRS Overturning Deepti Sharma's Dismissal, Video Goes Viral On Social Media

India and South Africa are having a crack at each other to claim the biggest prize in Women's One Day Internationals, the coveted World Cup Trophy. This is the first time that both India and South Africa have come face-to-face with each other in the summit clash of the One Day World Cup.

India had qualified for the World Cup final in 2005 and 2017, but they failed to cross the finishing line. This time around, the 'Women in Blue' are playing in their home conditions, and they are backing themselves to win the biggest prize in women's ODI.

Rohit Sharma's Reaction to Umpire's Wrong Decision Goes Viral

South Africa had won the toss, and they asked India to bat first in the all-important summit clash. India did make most of the opportunity, and they asked South Africa to chase down 299 runs to win the rain-hit summit clash. Despite India having a strong start to their innings, they lost a few wickets in the middle overs, but a gritty knock of 58 runs from 58 balls from Deepti Sharma kept the hosts afloat in the competition.

The 'Women in Blue' were being cheered by former ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, who was in attendance during the India vs South Africa final. A moment is now going viral on social media where Rohit was not happy with the decision given by the on-field umpire to adjudge Deepti Sharma Leg Before Wicket (LBW). As soon as the decision was sent upstairs, it was overturned, and Rohit Sharma dropped a priceless reaction to it.

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk had breached Deepti Sharma's defence on the very first ball. The replays on the DRS showed that the ball was pitching outside the leg-stump.

Shafali Verma Leaves South Africa Stunned