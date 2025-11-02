ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Between Harmanpreet Kaur's India And Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa Breaks 52-Year-Old Record

The halo of greatness awaits as Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa clash for the first time in the Women's ODI World Cup final that will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. India and South Africa defeated Australia and England, two former champions, to reach the Women's World Cup final. Prior to this, India had reached the Women's ODI World Cup final in 2005 and 2017, but they somehow failed to cross the finishing line.

Women's World Cup 2025 Final Breaks 52-Year-Old Record

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the all-important final. This is the 13th edition of the World Cup, and with South Africa and India playing, the tournament is set to get its new champion. Australia have won seven World Cups, whereas England have won four. The tournament started in 1973, and interestingly, the 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup is the first occasion where neither Australia nor England are playing the summit clash of the multi-nation tournament.

This is also the first time that a new champion will be crowned in the Women's ODI World Cup. The last time a new champion was crowned was back in 2005, when New Zealand won the title.

Women's ODI World Cup Finalists

1973: England vs Australia (Winner: England)

1978: Australia vs England (Winner: Australia)

1982: Australia vs England (Winner: Australia)

1988: Australia vs England (Winner: Australia)

1993: England vs New Zealand (Winner: England)

1997: Australia vs New Zealand (Winner: Australia)

2000: New Zealand vs Australia (Winner: New Zealand)

2005: Australia vs India (Winner: Australia)

2009: England vs New Zealand (Winner: England)

2013: Australia vs West Indies (Winner: Australia)

2017: England vs India (Winner: England)

2022: Australia vs England (Winner: Australia)

2025: India vs South Africa (Winner: TBD)

One Last Push For India

India who qualified for the 2005 and 2017 ODI World Cup, but they couldn't cross the cross the final hurdle. The Indian team will now look to cross the finish line and outsmart South Africa in the summit clash