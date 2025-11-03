Deepti Sharma Secures Career-Defining ODI Milestone Following Team India's First Women's World Cup Triumph

Women's World Cup 2025: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma displayed a stellar performance in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025 and achieved an iconic feat in ODIs.

India sealed a 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

In the summit clash, Deepti Sharma played a 58-run knock from 58 balls at a strike rate of 100.00. She hammered three fours and one six during her time on the crease. Later in the second innings, Deepti led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up five wickets in her 10-over spell and conceded 39 runs at an economy rate of 4.10.

Deepti Sharma was also named the 'Player of the Tournament' for her consistent performance throughout the Women's World Cup 2025. She ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps from nine matches at a bowling average of 20.41.

Deepti Sharma Creates History Becomes First Player To Achieve Elusive Milestone In ODIs

Deepti Sharma etched her name in the record books after becoming the first in the ODIs (men and women) to take five wickets and score 50+ runs in a 50-over knockout game. The Indian all-rounder is also the first player to stamp 50+ runs and bag 5+ wickets in a Women's World Cup game.

Deepti Sharma made her debut in ODIs against South Africa in 2014 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the 50-over format, the 28-year-old played 121 ODIs and 103 innings, scoring 2739 runs at an average of 37.01 and a strike rate of 70.65. Meanwhile, she also took 162 wickets in 120 ODI innings at an economy rate of 4.38 and a bowling average of 27.33.

India Clinch Dominating Win Over South Africa

Recapping the match, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Stunning knocks from Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh helped India power to 298/7 in the first innings.

Ayabonga Khaka led the South African bowling attack with her three-wicket haul in a nine-over spell at an economy rate of 6.40.

The Indian bowling attack put water on South Africa's run chase. Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt was the only batter to shine in the second innings with a 101-run knock from 98 balls.