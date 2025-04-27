Déjà Vu For KKR Fans! Legendary Australian Speedster Brett Lee Visits Eden Gardens During Kolkata vs Punjab Clash

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Saturday, April 26th. However, the crucial match ended in no result after rain played a spoilsport, both teams received one point each.

Kolkata Knight Riders hold the seventh place on the IPL 2025 standings with seven points and have a net run rate of +0.212. In their previous five fixtures, KKR managed to clinch just one win and conceded three defeats. The defending champions have displayed a poor performance in the ongoing season. They have played nine matches so far and won only three games.

On the other hand, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings are flying high in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. The Punjab-based franchise played nine matches and clinched five games, and conceded only three defeats. Punjab Kings hold the fourth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 11 points and have a net run rate of +0.177.

Even though the fans at the Eden Gardens were disappointed with the rain-affected match between KKR and PBKS. However, they found joy after seeing the former KKR and legendary Australian speedster Brett Lee at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Watch The Video

The Knights took to their official Instagram handle, where they shared a clip of Brett Lee cheering for KKR during the match against Punjab Kings. The video also captured the 48-year-old's craze among fans. In the short clip, it's seen that the fans were too busy to freeze the moment as they were clicking photos of Brett Lee.

Brett Lee's Stats For KKR In IPL