DELAY Likely in India Squad For Asia Cup 2025 Announcement by BCCI in Mumbai Due to Bizarre Reason

Asia Cup 2025: In a few hours, the Board of Control of Cricket in India was supposed to announce the Asia Cup 2025 squad - but there is going to be a delay. The Tuesday announcement has reportedly been delayed due to the Mumbai rains that have affected the flight timings. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has reportedly not landed in Mumbai due to to cancellation of his flight. The announcement will happen on Tuesday, but not at scheduled 1:30 PM.

Delay in Squad Announcement

At the moment, the exact timing of the announcement cannot be confirmed, but to stay abreast - you can check our updates. It is also understood that there would be a press conference after the announcement is made. In all probability, Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar would do the address.

Over the past week, it has been raining incessantly in and around Mumbai. To make matters worse, there are also floods that have made it difficult for people to travel around the city. Saikia, as per reports, would be reaching Mumbai late in the afternoon.

Fans would be curious as this makes the suspense soar. The question is who makes it and who misses out. Reports across media lines are making various claims and that is only adding spice to the entire event. Asia Cup is scheduled to start from September 9 in the UAE. India play their tournament opener on September 10.

India's likely squad for the Asia Cup