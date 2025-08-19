Shreyas Iyer For Shivam Dube? Ravi Ashwin's Suggestion to Ajit Agarkar, BCCI Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement

Asia Cup 2025: In a few hours from now, the Board of Control of Cricket in India would announce the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.. While the suspense is high, fans and former cricketers are still speculating about how would the Indian squad look. While most reports claim Shreyas Iyer will not find a spot in the squad, former India cricketer Ravi Ashwin has given his suggestion. As per Ashwin, Iyer should be there and he can be fitted in the side in place of Shivam Dube.

'Dube doesn't have a place'

"Shreyas at 3. Surya and Tilak can float. Surya and Tilak can change between 4 and 5. If you are bringing Shreyas Iyer on the scheme of things, then Shivam Dube doesn't have a place. He doesn't have a place. He can be a backup position. Which we can discuss. Because if Shreyas Iyer, Surya and Tilak, if they form your top 5, then it is 6 and 7. 6 and 7 is a block. Akshar Patel and Hardik Pandya. There is no debate in that," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, 'Ash Ki Baat'.

It would be interesting to see if the BCCI adheres to Ashwin's suggestion. We would have the answer soon.

Asia Cup 2025

The continental tournament starts from September 9. India play their tournament opener against UAE on September 10.