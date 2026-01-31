Deleted, Then Republished! PCB Release Confirming Pakistan's Participation in ICC T20 World Cup Travel to Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: For the record, Pakistan is yet to officially confirm their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup. But the latest is that the PCB apparently put out a press release confirming their participation, and then deleted it. It is understood that they took the confirmation paragraph off and then republished the release again.

Deleted, Then Republished!

The Pakistan T20 WC squad is reportedly set to travel to Sri Lanka on February 2. They would take the Air Lanka flight that could also carry the Australian team who are currently playing a bilateral T20 series in Pakistan. Hindustan Times claims that a few Pakistan journalists tweeted about it as well.

It is clear that the delay is building the intrigue and this is certainly not going down well with the International Cricket Council. There is little to no doubt that Pakistan finds itself cornered and isolated. It is once again proved that they can never be trusted and cannot be a responsible member of the ICC.

For the unversed, Pakistan has already announced a 15-member squad that will travel to Sri Lanka.

Pak's T20 WC Schedule

The Men in Green are scheduled to play their tournament opener against the Netherlands in Colombo. After that, they take on the USA on February 10 and then they play the big-ticket clash against India on February 15.