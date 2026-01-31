Updated 31 January 2026 at 10:47 IST
ICC May Shift Entire T20 World Cup to Sri Lanka Due to Nipah Virus Outbreak: REPORT
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In what could come as a huge setback for hosts India, the entire T20 WC could be shifted to Sri Lanka due to Nipah virus outbreak.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: There seems to be more problem coming International Cricket Council's way. After the standoff with the Bangladesh and the Pakistan cricket boards, there is something else that could give the apex cricketing body nightmares before the marquee event. India, who are hosting the T20 WC, may not eventually host it. The outbreak of the Nipah virus in India has meant that the ICC would be keeping a close eye on the situation.
Will ICC T20 WC be Shifted Out of India?
In the wake of this development, the 7NEWS Sydney has claimed that the ICC could move the entire T20 WC to Sri Lanka. There is nothing official yet on this from the ICC. If this is true, it would be a massive setback logistically for the ICC and the participating teams. And of course the fans would also take a hit.
WHO Issues Statement on Nipah Situation
A couple of days back, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement on its website, reporting on recent Nipah virus infections in India.
According to the statement, on January 26, Indian authorities reported to WHO two laboratory-confirmed cases of Nipah virus infection in West Bengal. No additional cases have been identified.
WHO assesses the risk posed by Nipah virus as moderate at the sub-national level and low at the national, regional and global levels.
The next few days would be crucial as the ICC would monitor the situation in India and then take a call. The problem is that ICC does not have a lot of time to respond with the marquee event starting on February 7.
Published On: 31 January 2026 at 10:41 IST