ICC May Shift Entire T20 World Cup to Sri Lanka Due to Nipah Virus Outbreak: REPORT

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: There seems to be more problem coming International Cricket Council's way. After the standoff with the Bangladesh and the Pakistan cricket boards, there is something else that could give the apex cricketing body nightmares before the marquee event. India, who are hosting the T20 WC, may not eventually host it. The outbreak of the Nipah virus in India has meant that the ICC would be keeping a close eye on the situation.

ALSO READ: ICC Should Penalise PCB For Delaying Official T20 WC Participation

Will ICC T20 WC be Shifted Out of India?

In the wake of this development, the 7NEWS Sydney has claimed that the ICC could move the entire T20 WC to Sri Lanka. There is nothing official yet on this from the ICC. If this is true, it would be a massive setback logistically for the ICC and the participating teams. And of course the fans would also take a hit.

WHO Issues Statement on Nipah Situation

A couple of days back, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement on its website, reporting on recent Nipah virus infections in India.

Advertisement

According to the statement, on January 26, Indian authorities reported to WHO two laboratory-confirmed cases of Nipah virus infection in West Bengal. No additional cases have been identified.

Advertisement

WHO assesses the risk posed by Nipah virus as moderate at the sub-national level and low at the national, regional and global levels.