OPINION: ICC Should Penalise Mohsin Naqvi-Led PCB For Delaying Pakistan's Official T20 World Cup Participation

ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan once again proved that they cannot be trusted with anything. Now, it is understood from reliable sources that they are going to feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup for which they had already bought the tickets. The team is reportedly going to fly via Air Lanka flight on February 2 with the touring Australian team.

Despite all this, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has not made an official announcement on it. The intrigue continues around the Pakistan team continues, with no end to the posturing. By doing so, he has surely rubbed the International Cricket Council the wrong way and certainly the apex cricketing body should not take this lying down. The ICC should come down hard on PCB and set a precedence so that such selective protests do not happen.

Naqvi - The Villain

Naqvi has emerged as the biggest villain in the ICC versus PCB drama. Most reckon he is the one who single-handedly egged the Bangladesh Cricket Board to protest. One has to understand - he is a minister first and then and administrator - and not the other way around. The problem is Naqvi has not been able to separate the administrator from the minister and that is why Pakistan cricket may end up being the biggest loser because as it stands- PCB has no supporters in the ICC. For him, the most important thing is how to woo his voters and cricket for him takes a backseat as the world has witnessed.

Should ICC Ban PCB?

Ideally they should and the apex cricketing body should also stop all funds to the rogue nation. It is high time that the ICC breaks its silence and cuts off all revenue streams to the PCB. That seems to be the only language they understand. ICC has done it in the past with Sri Lanka and now it is time they teach PCB a lesson.