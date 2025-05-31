Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma Secures Quickfire Ton Upon Debut For UK-Based Club, Kevin Pietersen Can't Keep Calm

Delhi Capitals' mentor Kevin Pietersen with Ashutosh Sharma as they celebrate the team's victory against Lucknow Super Giants' in the Indian Premier League 2025, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma made his club cricket debut in England just days after being a part of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The Indian cricketer made his debut on the same day he reached the region and faced off against Formby CC in the competition. Ashutosh's aggressive style was on display when he smashed a 70-ball ton with ease and put his side in a favourable position.

It turns out that Karun Nair is not the only one who has set the game on fire in England. Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma is also making waves as he debuted in the 2025 Liverpool and District Cricket Competition, a tournament part of the ECB Premier League structure, after being roped in by the Wigan Cricket Club.

The Indian cricketer was a part of Delhi Capitals' run in the Indian Premier League 2025 season, and he continued his solid style of cricket in the United Kingdom.

Ashutosh Sharma entered the play at number five, and Wigan needed someone to step up after they were 17-3 after 9.5 overs. The Indian batter secured a quick-fire ton in the play and secured eight boundaries & six sixes, and had a strike rate of 136.99. He brought some much-needed balance to the side and helped them reach triple-digit numbers on the scoreboard.

Kevin Pietersen Is Thrilled For Ashutosh

After Ashutosh Sharma's delightful innings for Wigan, DC mentor Kevin Pietersen was in awe of the MP batter's form in his club cricket debut in the UK.

“Ashutosh arrives in UK today and guess what…? He scores a hundred same day! Some guy!” Pietersen tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter]