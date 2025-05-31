Robin Uthappa Acknowledges Sai Sudharsan’s Outstanding IPL 2025 Contributions, Predicts Elite Status Among Legends

Former Team India cricketer Robin Uthappa has heaped praise over Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan's performance in the IPL 2025 season. Uthappa believes Sai is gradually reaching the likes of stalwarts like MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, as he has started to put pressure on everyone else in the opposition.

Robin Uthappa Goes Gaga On Sai Sudharsan

B Sai Sudharsan has been one of the most dominant stars for the Gujarat Titans. The Indian cricket prodigy has showcased immense prowess in white-ball cricket and has delivered a productive outing for the Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The Indian opener stole the show recently with his spectacular 80-run knock and stood tall in pressure situation against the Mumbai Indians. He was one of the top stars on the orange cap leaderboard and was one of the most influential cricketers with the bat.

Even though the Titans were kicked out of the playoff race after losing the eliminator, GT has a massive plus in Sudharsan as their opener. Even Robin Uthappa believes the same and acknowledged that the Gujarat batter would eventually reach the level of the Indian cricket greats.

"When players like Rohit, Dhoni, or Kohli are at the crease, the pressure is on everyone else. Sai Sudharsan is starting to reach that level too," Robin Uthappa said on JioHotstar, as quoted by ANI.

Sai Sudharsan Has Huge Task Incoming

After delivering a top-notch performance for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025 season, B Sai Sudharsan will have a massive responsibility as he has been elected for the upcoming India tour of England. The opening batter received his maiden call-up alongside left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

After showcasing excellence in domestic cricket and the IPL, it is time for Sudharsan to dazzle in the longest format of the game. Both cricketers have also been a part of county cricket, which would help them to gain an edge in the upcoming away tour.