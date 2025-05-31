Huge Boost For Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, PBKS Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Likely To Feature Against Mumbai Indians - Report

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1st.

Punjab Kings displayed a stunning performance throughout the IPL 2025, finishing at the top of the standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372. The Punjab-based franchise clinched nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 league matches.

However, the Kings failed to maintain consistency in the IPL 2025 Playoffs, as they conceded a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after a shambolic performance.

The Bengaluru bowling attack was ruthless in the first inning, as they successfully bundled out Punjab Kings to 101. Marcus Stoinis was the highest run-scorer for the Kings with 26 runs from 17 balls.

During the second inning, it was Philip Salt's 56-run knock from 27 balls that led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an eight-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings.

Yuzvendra Chahal Starts Practicing Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Clash

Punjab Kings struggled with their bowling attack in the Qualifier 1 match, as star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed the clash due to a wrist injury.

However, the Qualifier 2 clash, Punjab Kings got a huge boost as Chahal is likely to feature in the crucial fixture against Mumbai Indians, according to a report from Revsportz.

According to the report, the Punjab Kings spinner was seen practicing with his teammates at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Stats In IPL 2025

In the 2025 edition of the IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal had a stunning season. The 34-year-old bagged 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56, after playing 12 matches in the cash-rich tournament.