Delhi Capitals Back On Track With Thrilling Super-Over Win Against Rajasthan Royals, Stamp Authority With All-Round Display

Rajasthan Royals have defeated Delhi Capitals in an exciting super over in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win helped DC to reclaim their positions at the top of the IPL points table while Rajasthan are in the 8th place.

Axar Patel's Heroics Helped Delhi Capitals To Post 188

Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs’ late burst boosted Delhi Capitals’ hopes as the home side posted a whopping 188 runs on the board. Abishek Porel set up the stage with 23 runs of Tushar Deshpande but both Jake Fraser-McGurk and Karun Nair failed to add much to the scoreboard.

Both Rahul and Porel tried to accelerate the innings but the Rajasthan bowlers kept them at bay with accurate line and length. It was KL Rahul ’s dismissal which ignited the fireworks.

Skipper Axar Patel took charge and he particularly targeted Wanindu Hasaranga before eventually getting dismissed for 34 off 14. Stubbs took advantage of an expensive 20th over from Sandeep Sharma and helped the Capitals to post a formidable total.

Delhi Capitals Snatched Victory In Thrilling Super Over

For Rajasthan, Nitish Rana's quickfire half-century lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 51 off 37 balls helped RR to cope with the run rate while skipper Sanju Samson was retired hurt in the proceedings. Starc was called to bowl the last over and the Australian conceded just eight runs to allow the match into the first Super Over of IPL 2025.