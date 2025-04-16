DC vs RR: IPL 2025 Going Horribly Wrong For India's White Ball Players? After Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav Faces Injury Scare

Kuldeep Yadav has suffered an injury scare during Delhi Capitals ’ IPL 2025 game against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The incident happened in the second innings when Rajasthan were chasing the Capitals’ 188.

Nitish Rana tried for a scoop but failed to connect it properly, but it still went towards the boundary. Kuldeep who was at the short leg dived to save the ball but failed with his effort.

In the proceedings, he appeared to have hurt his bowling shoulder and later left the field after being checked by the DC physio. It remains to be seen how

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson also had to retire hurt after a side strain in the sixth over. After the match, he insisted they would observe the injury. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo he said, “It feels alright. I was just not ready to come back and bat here. We'll observe it tomorrow and see how it is.”

Kuldeep missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a hernia surgery and returned to action earlier this year. He was involved in the Champions Trophy and it remains to be seen whether he will be picked in the squad for the England team.

Delhi Capitals Registered Brilliant Victory Over Rajasthan Royals

Coming to the match, Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted a formidable 188 runs on the board. Abishek Porel's brilliant 49 set up the home side for a good finish, and both Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs contributed to help the home side throw a formidable challenge to RR. Riding on Yashasvi Jaiwal and Nitish Rana's fifties, Rajasthan Royals looked on course to a victory. But Mitchell Starc's fiery last over took the match to the super over.