Delhi Capitals Edge Closer To IPL 2026 Playoffs With Thrilling Win Over Punjab Kings, Check Out DC's Qualification Scenario

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a thrilling three-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday, May 11.

DC youngster Madhav Tiwari was named Player of the Match for his impactful all-round performance. With the ball, the 22-year-old picked up two wickets in his four-over spell, conceding 40 runs at an economy rate of 10.00. Later, in the chase, he played a quickfire 18-run knock off just eight balls at a strike rate of 225.00, smashing two fours and one six.

Here's How DC Can Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs

Following this victory, Delhi Capitals’ chances of qualifying for the playoffs have improved. Currently, DC sit in seventh place on the IPL 2026 points table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.993. They have played 12 matches so far, winning five and losing seven.

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With only two league matches left, DC must win both encounters to stay in contention for the top four. Moreover, Axar Patel’s side will need convincing wins to boost their net run rate. Delhi will next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 24 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

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Can Punjab Kings Qualify For The IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings currently occupy fourth place with 13 points and a net run rate of +0.428. PBKS have played 11 matches, winning six and losing four, with one match abandoned due to rain. After a seven-match unbeaten streak earlier in the season, they have now suffered four consecutive defeats.