WATCH | Shaheen Afridi CAUGHT Ball-Tampering During Pakistan's Test vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Premier pacer Shaheen Afridi has done it again. After being caught tampering the ball during the PSL, he was at it again during the first Test in Dhaka.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has done it again. After being caught tampering the ball during the PSL, he was at it again during the first Test in Dhaka. The senior pacer was seen deliberately tampering with the ball using the spikes of his shoes. Following that, the umpire inspected the ball and replaced it, which clearly indicates that ball tampering had taken place.
He resorted to the act when Bangladesh were piling on the lead and Pakistan were feeling the pinch. The clip has now surfaced on social space and is going viral. Here is the viral clip.