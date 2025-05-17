Delhi Capitals Likely To Take A Big KL Rahul Call, Star Indian Batter Set To Don New Role In IPL 2025

After a brief halt, the IPL 2025 is set to be resumed, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 17, Saturday. During the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the tournament was called off for a week, and the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was suspended.

KL Rahul Set For A New Role In IPL 2025

Delhi currently have 13 points in 11 games and have emerged as one of the favourites for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Delhi had a great start to their IPL 2025 campaign, but they have lost their momentum, and any further hiccups could derail their plans as it stands. As per the Times of India, KL Rahul is set to open the innings in the rest of the games.

Rahul has opened only once while he has batted at the number three for in two matches. In the rest of the games he has played at number four but the DC management wants to stop the experiment regarding their opening pair, and Rahul is likely to be seen alongside Abishek Porel at the start of the innings. Rahul has so far amassed 381 runs in 10 IPL 2025 games at an average of 47.63.

The likes of Karun Nair and Jake Fraser-McGurk have had their chances, while Faf du Plessis' injury issues haven't helped their causes in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals Aim To Invade IPL 2025 Playoff Spot