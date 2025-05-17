Delhi Capitals Likely To Take A Big KL Rahul Call, Star Indian Batter Set To Don New Role In IPL 2025

Updated May 17th 2025, 16:36 IST
After a brief halt, the IPL 2025 is set to be resumed, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 17, Saturday. During the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the tournament was called off for a week, and the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was suspended.
Delhi currently have 13 points in 11 games and have emerged as one of the favourites for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Delhi had a great start to their IPL 2025 campaign, but they have lost their momentum, and any further hiccups could derail their plans as it stands. As per the Times of India, KL Rahul is set to open the innings in the rest of the games.
Rahul has opened only once while he has batted at the number three for in two matches. In the rest of the games he has played at number four but the DC management wants to stop the experiment regarding their opening pair, and Rahul is likely to be seen alongside Abishek Porel at the start of the innings. Rahul has so far amassed 381 runs in 10 IPL 2025 games at an average of 47.63.
The likes of Karun Nair and Jake Fraser-McGurk have had their chances, while Faf du Plessis' injury issues haven't helped their causes in IPL 2025.
Delhi Capitals are currently 5th in the IPL table and will have a tough task to cut out. They will face table topper Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings in their remaining three matches and in a bid to finish in the top two, they need to win all three. They can still get through with two wins, but with that,t a lot of factors will be kicking in, as at least four other teams could be in that zone.
