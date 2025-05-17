RCB Fans' Plan To Pay Tribute To Virat Kohli Likely To Be Dented, Bengaluru Might Receive Big Setback During Crucial KKR Clash

IPL 2025: The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to resume with a high-octane clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of the coveted IPL trophy, but they have looked far from their best this season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, who have never won the trophy, have looked like one of the favorites to win the coveted IPL trophy.

Rain Likely To Disrupt RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

Hourly weather forecast at Bengaluru ahead of the RCB vs KKR Game | Image: AccuWeather

The Weather Gods could play spoilsport in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 game. The chances of rain at the Chinnaswamy look pretty high. If rain disrupts the KKR vs RCB game, the defending champions will be mathematically out of the tournament. Bengaluru, on the other hand, will have just seventeen points from 12 games, and their hopes of retaining their place in the top two spot might be dented heavily.

But there is more to this game than just RCB ending in the top two. Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. The fans of the franchise in Bengaluru have decided, through a social media campaign, that the majority of them will wear whites to commemorate Kohli's legendary Test career. But if rain plays spoilsport, then it will certainly dent the plans of RCB fans.

KKR and RCB Stand At Two Different Ends Of Same Spectrum

As far as the history of the Indian Premier League is concerned, Kolkata have played four IPL finals (2012, 2014, 2021, and 2024) and have won three (2012, 2014, and 2024).\