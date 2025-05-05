'People Deserve To Know': Tim Paine Lashes Out At IPL Organizers, Blames Them For Hiding Gujarat Pacer's Failed Dope Test

IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is nearing its business end, but the controversies refuse to die down. The Indian Premier League, in the first few weeks, saw pitches becoming a huge issue for the home teams and the bowlers, but now it seems that things have escalated to a whole new level.

IPL and controversies are a match made in heaven, and this time around it involves Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada. South Africa and Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada remained absent from the Indian Premier League for a few weeks. Many speculated that he had picked up an injury, but the Gujarat Titans management maintained that Rabada had his own personal reasons, which resulted in him heading back to his home country for a few weeks.

Rabada has now returned to India, and he will be available for Gujarat Titans' next game against the Mumbai Indians .

Tim Paine Slams The Organizers Of IPL 2025

The Proteas pacer recently revealed that he was facing a suspension for a failed dope test. The whole Kagiso Rabada saga was meticulously handled, and the details were kept under wraps. This raises big questions about the league and how they handle such incidents.

Former Australia skipper Tim Paine has now slammed the organizers of IPL 2025 over the lack of information about Kagiso's failed dope test. "Taking drugs, recreational or performance-enhancing, is not a personal issue that can just be hidden for a month. A guy can be taken out of the IPL, moved back to South Africa, and we just let it slide under the rug. Then we will bring him back once he's already served his ban," said Paine while speaking on the SEN Radio breakfast show.

Rabada raised many eyebrows as he left the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League abruptly, citing personal issues. The pacer later revealed that he had failed a dope test and was serving a provisional ban.

