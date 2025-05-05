WATCH: David Warner Trolls Shaheen Afridi, Exposes His Lie After Karachi Kings Beat Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025

PSL 2025: David Warner was over the moon after Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars on Sunday in a Pakistan Super League game. Warner may not have got a big score but his side won the game. He scored a breezy 24 off 13 balls. His knock was laced with two sixes and two fours.

Following the win, Warner revealed how Shaheen Afridi tried to mislead him with his prediction of the Gadaffi pitch. Warner confessed that he had a word with Afridi, who told him that the strip at Gadaffi will help spinners in a big way. But, as per Warner, that was not the case. Warner found out that there was hardly any assistance for spinners.

‘Shaheen said it would spin’

At the post-match presentation, the Kings captain didn’t hold back. When asked if he would’ve done anything differently at the toss, Warner said confidently, “No.” He added, “I think Shaheen said it was going to turn, but not one ball has turned in the three games here, so I was baffled by those comments, but for us, he's going to back himself, and that's the way that our team is positioned at the moment.”

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, with the win, the Kings jumped to the third spot in the points table. They now have 10 points from eight games so far in the tournament, while the Qalandars find themselves in the fourth spot with nine points from nine games, losing four matches, with one ending in no-result.