IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Strengthen Squad Ahead Of Final Two League Games, Pick 2019 ODI WC Winner Who Went Unsold In Mega Auction

IPL 2025: The resumption of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League saw two teams get eliminated straightaway. The IPL is in its business end, and now only five teams are in contention for the four playoff spots. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are fighting for the last remaining spot. Mumbai faces Delhi on May 21, 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi Capitals and five-time champions Mumbai Indians have experienced contrasting fortunes in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai had started the IPL with back-to-back losses, but they turned things around very quickly, and before anybody could know, they stormed into the top four. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, played the first half of the IPL in a very dominating fashion and looked like one of the title contenders, but as of now, they have lost their way a bit.

Mumbai Indians Announce Big Change to Their Squad

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will technically play a virtual knockout on May 21, 2025. Delhi Capitals shouldn't have been in such a situation, but they have nobody to blame but themselves. Much ahead of the crucial Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals clash, the five-time champions (MI) have made a few changes to their squad.

Mumbai has now included Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka. The trio of Bairstow, Gleeson, and Asalanka replaces the likes of Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch. Bairstow is joining the MI outfit for ₹5.25 crore. Gleeson is being paid ₹1 crore, whereas Charith Asalanka has been included at a reserve price of ₹75 lakhs.

Crucial Two Points Up For Grabs For Both Mumbai And Delhi