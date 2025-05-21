Delhi Capitals Voice Concerns Regarding Their IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians, Request The BCCI To For Last Minute Changes

IPL 2025: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. Delhi and Mumbai will clash with each other as both sides eye a remaining playoff spot. Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Gujarat Titans (GT) have all qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals game is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai and Delhi have experienced contrasting campaigns so far in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai Indians, who started the IPL on the back of consecutive losses, bounced back in style and stormed into the top four. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, started their campaign strongly, but they seem to have lost their way a little and know they are locked in battle with the Mumbai Indians to solidify their chances to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Requests MI vs DC Game To Be Moved Out Of Mumbai

As per a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has requested that the virtual knockout, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game, be shifted to another city. There is a possibility of rain playing spoilsport during the all-important Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game.

This game has a lot riding on it. If Mumbai Indians win, they go straight into the playoffs, which eliminates Delhi Capitals. If Axar Patel and co. manage to outsmart Hardik Pandya's Mumbai, then things become tricky for both sides. Interestingly, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are due to play their last game against Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings, who have been nothing but exceptional so far in the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

Yellow Alert Issued For Mumbai

If the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match gets hit by rain, resulting in it being cancelled, both teams will share one point each. This will take Mumbai's tally to 15 and Delhi's tally to 14.