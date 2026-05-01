Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi Faces Unverified Coercion Allegations After Viral Social Media Post Sparks Controversy

IPL 2026: A controversy has emerged on social media involving Delhi Capitals all-rounder Sameer Rizvi after unverified allegations surfaced online regarding his personal relationship with a sports anchor, Yesha Sagar.

Sameer Rizvi Under Fire Amid IPL 2026

The claims were first circulated by a journalist on X, where he referred without naming individuals to a Muslim cricketer from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly in a relationship with a Hindu sports anchor working in a league broadcast role.

In his post, Tripathi cited unnamed sources claiming that the cricketer had allegedly made certain personal and religious-related requests to the woman.

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The post also included further unverified assertions regarding restrictions on her social interactions and changes to her social media presence. Tripathi noted that the information had come through a friend of the anchor and emphasized that the situation’s nature, whether consensual or otherwise, could only be confirmed by those directly involved.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation or evidence supporting these claims. Neither Sameer Rizvi nor Yesha Sagar has issued any public statement addressing the allegations.

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Rizvi, who is currently representing Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League season, has been in good form, scoring 209 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 149.28, including two half-centuries. Since his IPL debut in 2024, he has played 21 matches, scoring 381 runs overall.