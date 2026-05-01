Mitchell Santner Sustains Huge Blow, New Zealand Skipper Set To Be Out Of Action For One Month

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has suffered a major setback during the ongoing 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mitchell Santner Sidelined For One Month With Shoulder Injury

According to Cricbuzz, Santner is expected to be out of action for at least one month after being diagnosed with a grade-three ACL shoulder injury. The New Zealand skipper is likely to miss the one-off Test against Ireland as well as the first Test against England in the coming weeks.

New Zealand’s one-off Test match against Ireland will begin on May 27 at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast. Meanwhile, their first Test against England is scheduled to kick off on June 4 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

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Mitchell Santner Sustained Injury During MI vs CSK Match

Santner sustained the shoulder injury during Mumbai Indians’ match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2026 on April 23. Mumbai Indians suffered a heavy 103-run defeat to CSK in the 33rd match of the season.

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On April 27, Mumbai Indians announced that Santner had been ruled out of the remaining matches of the 19th edition of the IPL. In his place, the franchise signed South African spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The IPL released an official statement confirming the signing, "Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 owing to a left shoulder injury. Santner sustained the injury during MI’s last home game against Chennai Super Kings while attempting a catch near the boundary. Maharaj, an experienced left-arm spinner, recently featured in the T20I series against New Zealand. He has played two IPL matches, representing Rajasthan Royals in 2024. He joins MI for a fee of INR 75 lakh."