IPL 2025: Adam Gilchrist Gives Honest Take On MS Dhoni's IPL Future And His Role In CSK, Says 'It Is Going To Cost Me'

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, over the last few years, has been the biggest attraction of the Indian Premier League, and there are no doubts about this. The CSK stalwart and former Indian captain has the ability to pull big crowds all by himself, but is he the same batsman that he used to be? The answer to this tough question is "no."

The Chennai Super Kings had retained MSD as an uncapped player ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions, but maybe it is now time for them to look towards the future. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have always followed the template of "experience over youth." This formula worked wonders for seventeen-odd years, but the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been an eye-opener for the Chennai-based franchise, and they'll have to take massive calls before the next season to safeguard the legacy that they have built for themselves in the cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni Should Ride Into The Sunset, Feels Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian player and ex-skipper of the Deccan Chargers, Adam Gilchrist, feels MS Dhoni should consider hanging up his boots. It is an open secret that Gilly rates MS Dhoni very highly, and in the past, he has always said good things about the ex-India skipper.

Gilchrist recently spoke to Cricbuzz about what CSK's side should look like, and in the process, he gave a very sharp take on the stand-in CSK skipper. "MS Dhoni, he has nothing more to prove to anyone else in the game. He has achieved it all. MS, well, we won't know what he wants to do, but I am saying it for the future. It is going to cost me, this one, but perhaps he doesn't need to be there next year," said the three-time ODI World Cup-winning player.

MSD's CSK Up Against Ruthless Punjab Kings