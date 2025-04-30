'Just See Him Off...': Ambati Rayudu Reveals How MI Planned To Counter KKR's Sunil Narine

DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Sunil Narine once again repaid the faith shown in him by Kolkata Knight Riders as he single-handedly led them to a much-needed win over Delhi. Narine got KKR off to a rollicking start and then was the star of the show with the ball as well. He picked up three crucial wickets to turn the tide in favour of KKR and to be honest, Narine has been doing exactly this for over a decade now.

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has recently explained us Narine's greatness in a better manner. Rayudu, who is an ex-Mumbai Indians player, revealed how the franchise planned to tackle Narine.

‘No way we are getting to him’

"We have had team meetings on how to tackle Narine when I was with MI for quite a few years, leading up to us deciding 'No, let's put the shutters down, see him off. There's no way we are getting to him'. He has been a thorn in MI's middle order for a long time, Rayudu said on ESPNCricinfo.

The Trinidadian has taken 31 wickets in 26 matches against MI at an economy rate of 6.65.

"He's been doing that for a long time in the IPL. It is n ot the first time we have seen him do things like this in the middle overs. He completely dismantles the opposition's batting, and very few bowlers have had that power over any batting unit in the middle overs. KKR retained him for this reason. He knows exactly what to bowl, when, and stay calm under pressure," he added.

Can KKR Still Qualify For Playoff?