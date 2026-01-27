Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL 2026 Match Live In India?

Women's Premier League: Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, BCA Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, on Tuesday, January 27.

The match between Delhi and Gujarat will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

The Capitals hold the third place on the WPL 2026 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.169. The Delhi-based franchise have played six matches so far, sealing three wins and conceding three defeats. Delhi Capitals are coming into this match after a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on January 24, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants stand in the fourth place on the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.341. The Giants have sealed three wins and conceded three defeats after playing six matches. The Gujarat-based franchise are coming into this match after a 45-run win over UP Warriorz, on January 22.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, January 27.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match get underway?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 will take place at BCA Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match in India?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney (Wk), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwer, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Kim Garth.