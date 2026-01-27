Mohammad Hafeez Challenges PCB's Stance, Advocates For Pakistan's Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: With days left before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has still not cleared their stance in the upcoming ICC event.

PCB Chief Threatens ICC, Pakistan Likely To Snub T20 World Cup 2026

Earlier on January 24, the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had threatened the International Cricket Council (ICC), claiming that if the Pakistan government decides, then they will not take part in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Naqvi also showed support for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), saying that ICC's decision to axe Bangladesh from the prestigious tournament is an injustice.

"This is injustice against Bangladesh and I said the same in the ICC board meeting. You can't have double standards, you can't say that for one country you can make a decision whenever you want and for another country you make a totally opposite decision. Bangladesh should play in the World Cup in all cases. They are a big stakeholder and this injustice should not happen to them. Look, if the government of Pakistan says that they don't want to play [this World Cup], then they [ICC] can bring a 22nd team. We are more bound to the government of Pakistan than to the ICC, so we'll do what the government says," Mohsin Naqvi said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The BCB asked the ICC to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka. But the ICC rejected BCB's plea, and Bangladesh did not change their stance. Following this, ICC axed Bangladesh from the prestigious ICC event, swapping them with Scotland.

Mohammad Hafeez Speaks Against PCB's Stance On T20 World Cup 2026

However, former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez has voiced against PCB's stance in the ongoing turmoil, saying that the Men in Green should take part in the T20 World Cup 2026.

"Pakistan should participate in the World Cup," Hafeez wrote on his official X handle.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the United States of America (USA), and India.