Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WPL 2026 Match Live In India?

Gujarat Giants players celebrating after taking a wicket against UP Warriorz in WPL 2026 | Image: WPL/BCCI

Women's Premier League 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants in the fourth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, January 11.

The match between Delhi and Gujarat will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Across the last three editions of the WPL, the Capitals and Giants have clashed six times in a tightly contested rivalry, with the Capitals emerging victorious on four occasions and conceding defeat twice.

Gujarat Giants started their voyage in the ongoing WPL 2026 with a 10-run win over UP Warriorz on January 10. All-rounder Georgia Wareham of the Gujarat-based franchise was named the 'Player of the Match' following her stunning performance in both innings. Wareham played an unbeaten knock of 27 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, she picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had a sloppy start to the season following a 50-run defeat to Mumbai Indians, on January 10. Jemimah Rodrigues displayed a poor performance on her captaincy debut match for the Capitals. She scored just one run from three balls during the run chase.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, January 11.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match get underway?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026, will take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match in India?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Beth Mooney (Wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Yastika Bhatia, Kim Garth, Titas Sadhu, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari.