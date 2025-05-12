Delhi Coach Makes An Astonishing Disclosure, Virat Kohli Intended To Compete for India A Before Test Retirement

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during Day 3 of the first Test match against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, at Perth Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh made a stunning revelation after learning about Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. The superstar cricket called time right before the much-anticipated England tour, sparking intrigue among the fans.

Coach Sarandeep revealed that he had an interaction with Kohli, where he showcased interest in being a part of the tour and also intended to represent India A. He also revealed that Virat wanted to redo his 2018 heroics, where the batter smashed multiple tons.

Virat Wasn't Supposed To Retire?

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test Cricket. On Monday, the Indian cricketer took to social media and made his decision public, sparking chaos among the fans. Earlier, R Ashwin and skipper Rohit Sharma also pulled the curtain on their careers in the longest format of the game.

With Kohli being the recent one among them, speculation erupted on why he chose to do so right before a crucial Test series in England. Coach Sarandeep Singh has sparked more intrigue after revealing the star batter's intentions before announcing his retirement.

“I didn't even get to hear it from him. I was talking to him a few days ago, I was talking to him on messages, but I didn't get any such intention that he is thinking about something like this. And the way he is going to the IPL, he is making runs and is in great form.

“I had asked him if he would play county cricket after this. He said, No, brother, I want to play matches for India A. He said he would play two matches for India A, and then I will prepare for the Test match. He said he wants to score 3-4 hundreds, just like the 2018 tour. So he was planning to play for India A. But suddenly, I heard that he was not playing. This is surprising,” Coach Sarandeep Singh said during an appearance on JioHotstar.

India Have A Massive Gap To Fill

With Virat Kohli stepping down from Test Cricket, Team India has some huge voids to fill. A new skipper for India's red-ball format is expected to be announced soon. Additionally, the Indian Cricket Team would have to figure out a reliable cricketer to step up in the number three spot.

The first England vs India Test Match will take place at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Leeds from June 20, 2025.