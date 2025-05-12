Novak Djokovic Leads Series Of Tributes As Global Sporting Icons Shower Praises After Virat Kohli Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

Tributes have poured in for Virat Kohli from all over the world after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old last played for India in the Australian tour during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will go down as one of the modern greats.

Tributes Pourfed In For Virat Kohli

Virat's retirement has created a massive buzz and legendary sporting figures from all over the world paid their tributes to the RCB star. Novak Djokovic posted an Instagram story and captioned it "Incredible innings!"

Manchester City also took to social media to post, “All the best in your retirement from Test cricket.”

Virat also received plaudits from England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who commented a red heart emoji on his retirement post.

FIFA World Cup also congratulated the Indian stalwart for a stupendous Test career.

“Congratulations on a phenomenal red-ball cricket journey, Virat.”

The official X handle of the Olympics also posted, "𝟭𝟮𝟯 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀. 𝟵,𝟮𝟯𝟬 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝘀. 𝟭𝟯 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀.

“Virat Kohli signs off from Test cricket.”

Virat Kohli's Test Record Speaks For Itself