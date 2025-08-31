Updated 31 August 2025 at 18:16 IST
Delhi Premier League 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions In India?
Central Delhi Kings will take on West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League final on Sunday. Get all telecast details here.
Central Delhi Kings will take on West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League final on Sunday. The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and will start at 7 PM IST.
West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana will be in focus after he produced back-to-back stupendous displays for his side. The former KKR star brought his A game into the Eliminator and smashed a brilliant 134 from 55 balls against South Delhi Superstarz. In Qualifier 2, they defeated defending champions East Delhi Riders to set up a final encounter with the Kings.
Delhi Premier League Final Live Streaming
Where will the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League final be played?
The Delhi Premier League final between Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
When will the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League final be played?
The Delhi Premier League final between Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions will take place on August 31, 2025 (Sunday).
What time will the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League final match start?
The Delhi Premier League final between Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions will start at 7 PM IST.
Where can you watch the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League final match live on TV?
The Delhi Premier League final between Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will start at 7 PM IST.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League final match?
The Delhi Premier League final between Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will start at 7 PM IST.
