Delhi Premier League 2025 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions In India?

Central Delhi Kings will take on West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League final on Sunday. The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and will start at 7 PM IST.

West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana will be in focus after he produced back-to-back stupendous displays for his side. The former KKR star brought his A game into the Eliminator and smashed a brilliant 134 from 55 balls against South Delhi Superstarz. In Qualifier 2, they defeated defending champions East Delhi Riders to set up a final encounter with the Kings.

Delhi Premier League Final Live Streaming

