Delhi's Red Fort Blast Impact! Security Beefed up at Eden Gardens in Kolkata For 1st Test Between India-South Africa

Delhi's Red Fort Blast: In the wake of the explosion in New Delhi on Monday evening, the security outside the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been beefed up. In a couple of days, India would host South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match Test series. The Kolkata Police is not ready to take any chances after lives were lost in the blast in Red Fort. The explosion in Delhi claimed 12 lives and several others were left injured.

‘We are on high alert’

"We are on high alert. Keeping in mind the blast in Delhi, special and additional security arrangements are being made,” a Kolkata Police official was quoted as saying by IANS. “The Special Task Force (STF) will also be deployed alongside the local police.”

Not just Kolkata, a number of cities are on high-alert after the blast in Delhi on Monday. Investigations are being carried out by several teams. As per sources, all angles are being looked at and nothing is being ruled out.

Advertisement

All Eyes on Eden

The two-match Test series is crucial for both teams as there are important World Test Championship points at stake. For the unversed, it will not be a walk in the park for the hosts as they are taking on the reigning world champions. The opening Test would be crucial as that would set the tone for the rest of the series.

Advertisement